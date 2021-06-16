Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,362 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

