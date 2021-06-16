Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Cronos Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 1,671,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

