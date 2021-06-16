Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Declines By 28.2%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PAFRF stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Wednesday. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

