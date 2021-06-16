Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CABO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,781.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cable One by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cable One by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

