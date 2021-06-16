Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PTRUF remained flat at $$0.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTRUF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

