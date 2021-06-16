Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Sprout Social worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,019 shares of company stock worth $12,443,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.09. 45,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,255. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

