Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $258,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.43. 526,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The stock has a market cap of $433.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.