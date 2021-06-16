Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $354,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. 181,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

