Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 167 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 192,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.68. 33,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.