Robbins Farley LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robbins Farley LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.00. 499,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.