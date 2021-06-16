Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. 79,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.