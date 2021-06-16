Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $16.60 on Wednesday, hitting $2,285.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,350.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

