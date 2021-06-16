Concord Wealth Partners Has $601,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 344.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 375,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.