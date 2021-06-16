Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.83. 882,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $649.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

