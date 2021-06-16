The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

TTC traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.