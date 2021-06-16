Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

ICE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. 79,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

