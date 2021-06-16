Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,582 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock remained flat at $$45.53 during trading on Wednesday. 478,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,220. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

