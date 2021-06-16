Klever Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $194.80 million and $2.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00179965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.27 or 0.00944492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.17 or 1.00251073 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.