Rivetz Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,810.01 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $267,810.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

