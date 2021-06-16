Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 18,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,498. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

