Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $770,940.54

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $770,940.54 and $387.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,951,252 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

