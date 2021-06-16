$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 1,128,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,068. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15. Rollins has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

