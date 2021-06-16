Daniel G. Weiss Sells 5,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00.

Shares of TPIC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 14,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

