-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 1,473,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.