-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 1,473,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

