$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

