Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Major Shareholder Sells $266,395,884.04 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,001,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

