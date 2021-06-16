Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia Sells 464,045 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 137,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,027. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

