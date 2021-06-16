Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 36.16%.

Shares of FRHC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,257. Freedom has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

