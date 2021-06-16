Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 1,189,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

