Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,541 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

MRK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 1,147,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.