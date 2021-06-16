Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 860 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $414,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

