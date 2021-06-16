Bank of Hawaii Purchases 231 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,160. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

