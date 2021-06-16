Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $111.09 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191,279 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $111,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.77.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.