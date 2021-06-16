BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

MUI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

