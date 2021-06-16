Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

REG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,506. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

