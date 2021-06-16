Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 32.3%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 403,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,169. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.