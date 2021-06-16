Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 76,787 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of EVO Payments worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 13,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,176. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,330. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

