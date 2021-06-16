Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

