Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $40.86 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,068 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $40,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 177,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

