iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 5,914,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

