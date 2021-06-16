ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.37 million and $142,542.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

