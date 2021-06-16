Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $330.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.26 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,651. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 4.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

