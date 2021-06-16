Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.58.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,387. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.11 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$14.12 billion and a PE ratio of -57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.24.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

