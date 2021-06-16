RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

