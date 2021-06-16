TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,243. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

