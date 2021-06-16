NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $358,716.09 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $358,716.09 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002322 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.

