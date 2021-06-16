Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.91 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $172.15 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

