USDK Market Capitalization Tops $28.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $155.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00143295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.00943021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,569.52 or 0.99632817 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

