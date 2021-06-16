Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.