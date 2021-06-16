Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

ADSK stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 62,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

